Former Haiti Senator Arrested In Jamaica Over President's Murder: Police Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :A former Haitian lawmaker who is a suspect in the assassination of that country's president has been arrested in Jamaica, a police source said Saturday.

Ex-senator John Joel Joseph, wanted in the July 7 killing of president Jovenel Moïse, was arrested overnight Friday into Saturday, the source said without specifying exactly where in Jamaica.

"He's being detained at the moment," the source told AFP.

