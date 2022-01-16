(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :A former Haitian lawmaker who is a suspect in the assassination of that country's president has been arrested in Jamaica, a police source said Saturday.

Ex-senator John Joel Joseph, wanted in the July 7 killing of president Jovenel Moïse, was arrested overnight Friday into Saturday, the source said without specifying exactly where in Jamaica.

"He's being detained at the moment," the source told AFP.