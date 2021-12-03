UrduPoint.com

Former Head Of Global Athletics Lamine Diack Dies At 88: Family

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 01:50 PM

Former head of global athletics Lamine Diack dies at 88: family

Dakar, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The former head of global athletics Lamine Diack, who presided over the sport from 1999 to 2015 but was later convicted for corruption, has died aged 88, his family told AFP.

The Senegalese was head of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), now renamed World Athletics.

Diack, who was also a powerful figure at the International Olympics Committee, was found guilty of corruption by a French court in 2020 for covering up Russian doping cases in exchange for bribes.

He was sentenced to four years in prison, of which two were suspended, and fined 500,000 Euros ($560,000).

