UrduPoint.com

Former Head Of Montenegro's National Security Agency To Run For President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Former head of Montenegro's National Security Agency to run for president

BELGRADE, Serbia , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The former head of Montenegro's National Security Agency (ANB) announced Monday that he will run for president in elections to be held in March.

Dejan Vuksic said at a press conference in the capital Podgorica that he is against reactionary structures.

"Our priority will be peace between Christian Serbs and Montenegrins," said Vuksic, who is one of the leaders of the Christian Democratic Movement (DHP).

Montenegro will hold presidential elections on March 19, Parliament Speaker Danijela Djurovic announced Monday.

The current mandate of President Milo Ðukanovic began on May 20, 2018 with the swearing-in of the members of the parliament.

A candidate needs a majority of more than 50% of the vote in the first round to win.If no candidate wins a majority, the race will narrow to the top two in a runoff after two weeks.

The president of Montenegro is elected for five years.

No less than 60 days and no more than 90 days can pass from the day of calling the elections to the day of holding them for the president of Montenegro.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Podgorica March May 2018 Christian From Top Race

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends annual ceremony of ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends annual ceremony of RAKEZ

8 hours ago
 Russia Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions With T ..

Russia Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions With Threats of Direct Armed Conflic ..

9 hours ago
 Russia's Bogdanov Tells Syria's Susan Moscow Ready ..

Russia's Bogdanov Tells Syria's Susan Moscow Ready to Facilitate Syria-Turkey Di ..

9 hours ago
 White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black D ..

White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

9 hours ago
 More Than 10% of US Adults Over Age 50 Show Signs ..

More Than 10% of US Adults Over Age 50 Show Signs of Food Addiction - Poll

9 hours ago
 White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black D ..

White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.