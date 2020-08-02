Abidjan, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Former prime minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan, once a close associate of ex-president Laurent Gbagbo, announced Saturday he would stand in Ivory Coast's presidential election in October N'Guessan, 67, told an extraordinary congress of the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) he wanted to end the bouts of bloodshed and unrest that have scarred the country for years.

"I am a candidate to win and we are going to win as the (ruling party) RHDP has failed," said N'Guessan, who served as prime minister from 2000-2003.

N'Guessan runs a wing of the FPI, which was founded by his onetime mentor, Gbagbo, with whom he now has a strained relationship.

The presidential race was transformed after Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly died of a heart attack on July 8 at the age of 61.

Coulibaly had been styled as the anointed successor to 78-year-old President Alassane Ouattara, who in March signalled he would not seek a third term in office.

But his death has now sparked speculation that Ouattara may opt to run for re-election for a third spell if his party cannot settle on a different successor.