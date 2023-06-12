UrduPoint.com

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi Dies At 86

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Silvio Berlusconi, the former prime minister who reshaped Italy's political and cultural landscape while fending off multiple legal scandals, has died aged 86, his spokesman confirmed to AFP Monday.

The billionaire media mogul was admitted to a Milan hospital on Friday for what aides said were pre-planned tests related to his leukemia.

His admission came just three weeks after he was discharged following a six-week stay at Milan's San Raffaele hospital, during which time doctors revealed he had a rare type of blood cancer.

Berlusconi had suffered ill health for years, from heart surgery in 2016 to a 2020 hospitalisation for coronavirus. Despite being re-elected to the Senate last year, he was rarely seen in public.

But he remained the official head of his right-wing Forza Italia party, a junior -- and occasionally troublesome -- partner in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition government.

Berlusconi led Italy three times between 1994 and 2011, for a total of nine years, wooing voters with a promise of economic success only to be forced out as a debt crisis gripped his country.

But his influence extended well beyond politics, thanks to his extensive tv, newspaper and sporting interests, while his playboy antics kept him in the headlines even in his final years.

He is survived by his 33-year-old girlfriend, Marta Fascina, two ex-wives and five children, some of whom help run his empire, recently estimated to be worth some seven billion Dollars.

While it is too soon for details of his funeral, Berlusconi built a Pharaoh-inspired marble mausoleum at his villa in Arcore, near Milan, to house his family and friends when they die.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Died Milan San Italy 2016 2020 Cancer Family Media TV From Government Blood Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Wazi ..

Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Waziristan terror attack offered

1 hour ago
 Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this ..

Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this year

2 hours ago
 PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning ..

PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning of new relationship with Mosc ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beat ..

Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beating Panthers 3-1

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.