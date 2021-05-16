UrduPoint.com
Former Italy PM Berlusconi Released From Milan Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 02:00 AM

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi was released from hospital Saturday after being admitted earlier in the week for complications linked to a coronavirus infection last year.

The 84-year-old, who has been in and out of hospital in recent weeks, managed to exit Milan's San Raffaele hospital while evading a throng of photographers and tv cameras awaiting his release outside one of the central doors.

"He's anxious to get back to full activity," the coordinator of his Forza Italia party, Antonio Tajani, said after Berlusconi's release.

He was admitted on Tuesday, the fourth time this year the media tycoon was hospitalised.

Berlusconi has dominated public life in Italy for decades, but has been set back by a string of health issues in recent years, including open heart surgery in 2016.

He was admitted to a hospital in Monaco for heart problems in January, just months after spending 11 days in the hospital in September after contracting coronavirus.

