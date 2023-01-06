UrduPoint.com

Former Italy Striker Gianluca Vialli Dies: Ex-club Sampdoria

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Rome, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy striker Gianluca Vialli has died aged 58 of pancreatic cancer, his former club Sampdoria announced on Friday.

Vialli was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 but was still able to play a significant role in Italy's European Championship title-winning campaign in 2021 assisting long-time Sampdoria strike partner and national coach Roberto Mancini.

He made his name in eight seasons at Genoa-based Sampdoria, winning the Serie A title and European Cup Winners' Cup before joining Juventus in 1992 for a then world record 16.5 million Euros.

He won the Champions League with Juventus before joining Chelsea in 1996 and becoming player-manager in 1998.

