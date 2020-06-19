UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Ivorian Defender Emmanuel 'the War' Aka Dies At 69

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

Former Ivorian defender Emmanuel 'the war' Aka dies at 69

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Former Ivorian international defender Emmanuel Aka, nicknamed 'the War' for his approach on the field but was also a teacher who quoted Plato off it, died on Friday at the age of 69 from diabetic complications, his family said.

Aka was a central defender for Stella Club of Adjame and USC Bassam as well as for Ivory Coast, and his uncompromising style earned him the nickname in French: "Aka la Guerre".

He was also a French teacher and a sports consultant and a figure in Ivorian football.

He was a supporter of Didier Drogba's ongoing campaign to become president of the Ivorian Football Federation in the election scheduled for September, posting regularly on Facebook in support of the former striker.

The Ivorian press on Friday recalled one of his posts in which he compared former players to the inhabitants in Plato's 'Allegory of the Cave'.

"These characters were so accustomed to darkness that they were resistant to everything that was done to bring them back to light, to freedom, preferring to remain in a situation of servitude.""For a very long time, players have been accused of being ignorant, people who are incapable of thinking. Unfortunately, the situation we're in now seems to prove the proponents of this thesis right."

Related Topics

Election Football Sports Facebook Died Ivory Coast September Family From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

6 minutes ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

2 hours ago

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

2 hours ago

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

3 hours ago

Belgian police demonstrate against anti-racism pro ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.