Former Ivory Coast defender Ignace Guidy dies aged 64

Abidjan, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Former Ivory Coast international Ignace Guidy has died at the age of 64, AFP learned on Thursday from a friend of Didier Drogba, who offered his support to the grieving family for the funeral.

Guidy played 30 times for the Elephants and was at the centre of a dramatic tale when Ivory Coast beat Mali to qualify for the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations.

At the time Guidy played under the false name of Ignace Kablan, an identity he had assumed in order to lie about his age and play in the 1977 World Youth Championship.

Aware of the scam, the Malians flagged it up and managed to get the Ivory Coast disqualified.

However, Mali had themselves had fielded an ineligible player in the defeat and were booted out, allowing Burkino Faso (then known as the Republic of Upper Volta) to take part in their first ever Cup of Nations.