Open Menu

Former Ivory Coast President Henri Konan Bedie Dies Aged 89: Party

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Former Ivory Coast president Henri Konan Bedie dies aged 89: party

Abidjan, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Ivory Coast's former president Henri Konan Bedie has died aged 89 in hospital in Abidjan, a member of his party's communications team told AFP late on Tuesday.

Bedie succeeded Ivory Coast's post-colonial founding father, Felix Houphouet-Boigny, serving as president from 1993 to 1999 -- when he was overthrown by the military in the country's first-ever coup.

A career politician, Bedie "died at the Polyclinique Internationale Sainte Anne-Marie," the party source said.

A crowd had begun to gather outside his residence in Abidjan, an AFP journalist said.

The veteran politician had not ruled out running in the country's next presidential election.

While in power, Bedie enforced a nationalist policy that discriminated against immigrants in favour of people with two Ivorian parents, affecting countless workers on the country's cocoa plantations.

The measure was contrary to Houphouet-Boigny's sustained efforts to uphold unity, and played a part in the armed conflict and turmoil that erupted in 2000.

Related Topics

Election Died Abidjan Ivory Coast From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2023

14 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

53 minutes ago
 Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches ..

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicen ..

8 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

10 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

10 hours ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

10 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain large ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incub ..

10 hours ago
 Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Bor ..

Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Viol ..

10 hours ago
 Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to ..

Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to Facilitate Its Exports - US En ..

10 hours ago
 NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

10 hours ago
 Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronge ..

Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronger workplace policies for nursi ..

10 hours ago
 Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Net ..

Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Network Linked to IS - Interior M ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous