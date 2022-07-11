UrduPoint.com

Former Japan PM Abe Mourned At Wake As US Hails 'man Of Vision'

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Former Japan PM Abe mourned at wake as US hails 'man of vision'

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Family and friends of Japan's assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe paid their respects Monday at a wake in Tokyo as Washington's top diplomat hailed the ex-premier as a "man of vision." Japan's ruling coalition meanwhile declared victory in a sombre election held Sunday, just two days after Abe was gunned down on the campaign trail.

Abe's body was moved from his family home to the Zojoji temple on Monday afternoon, where his wake is being held ahead of tomorrow's private funeral.

Public memorials for him are expected at a later date, with no immediate plans set for the events.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a previously unscheduled trip to Japan while travelling in Asia to offer Washington's condolences.

He handed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida letters from US President Joe Biden for Abe's family and said he had come because "we're friends, and when one friend is hurting, the other friend shows up".

Abe "did more than anyone to elevate the relationship between the United States and Japan," Blinken added, calling him "a man of vision with the ability to realise that vision".

