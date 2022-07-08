Former Japan PM Abe pronounced dead after shooting: hospital

Kashihara, Japan, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was pronounced dead on Friday afternoon, the hospital treating him confirmed, after he was shot at a campaign event.

"Shinzo Abe was transported to (the hospital) at 12:20 pm. He was in a state of cardiac arrest upon arrival," said Hidetada Fukushima, professor of emergency medicine at Nara Medical University hospital.

"Resuscitation was administered. However, unfortunately he died at 5:03 pm," he told reporters.

Abe was flown to hospital by helicopter after a shooter opened fire while the former prime minister was delivering a campaign speech in the western region of Nara.

But he was already showing no vital signs by the time he reached the hospital, with bullet wounds to the neck and chest. One bullet appeared to have entered through his left shoulder.

Abe died of blood loss, despite being administered blood transfusions in large quantities, Fukushima added.

The former prime minister's wife Akie Abe arrived at the hospital earlier on Friday afternoon and Fukushima said the family had been informed of Abe's death.