Nairobi, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Former Kenyan president Daniel Arap Moi, who ruled the country with an iron fist between 1978 and 2002, has died aged 96, a relative and government source said Tuesday.

"He died at his house", in Kenya's west, the relative -- who asked to remain anonymous -- told AFP.