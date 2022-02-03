UrduPoint.com

Former KMT Chairperson Invited To Attend Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 02:40 PM

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Hung Hsiu-chu, former chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party arrived in Beijing on Wednesday, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Thursday.

Hung will attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at invitation, said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

>