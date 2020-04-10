UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Leeds Star Hunter In Hospital With Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 05:50 PM

Former Leeds star Hunter in hospital with virus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Former Leeds and England defender Norman Hunter is receiving hospital treatment after contracting the coronavirus.

Hunter, 76, is a Leeds legend after winning two English titles among a host of trophies during 540 appearances for the club.

"We can confirm that Leeds United and England legend Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19," a Leeds statement said on Saturday.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public and the media to respect the wishes of Norman and his family and to give them the space they need during this difficult time.

"Keep battling Norman, we are all with you.

" Hunter's 14-year stay at Elland Road spanned Leeds' golden era in the 1960s and 1970s.

As well as the league triumphs, he earned winners' medals in the FA Cup, League Cup and the Inter-Cities Fairs Cups.

Hunter was also part of the Leeds teams that finished runners-up in the 1975 European Cup and the 1973 European Cup-Winners Cup.

Hunter, nicknamed 'bites yer legs' for his tough tackling style, made 28 appearances for England and was part of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad, although he did not play in the tournament.

He played for Bristol City and Barnsley after leaving Leeds in 1976 and went onto manage Barnsley and Rotherham after his retirement in 1982.

Related Topics

World Road Bristol Leeds Norman Gold Family Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram becomes Chef to be happy in quarantine ..

2 minutes ago

President, others offer Salat-ut-Tauba to rid worl ..

9 minutes ago

Woman who came to get money under Ehsas Progarm di ..

30 minutes ago

COVID-19: How we’re helping Pakistan

57 minutes ago

Coronavirus can leave many countries bankrupt Mian ..

1 hour ago

Shehzad Arbab is likely to be made Special Assista ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.