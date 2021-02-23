UrduPoint.com
Former Man Utd Defender Gordon McQueen Diagnosed With Dementia

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 07:30 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Former Manchester United and Scotland defender Gordon McQueen has been diagnosed with vascular dementia, his family said on Tuesday.

The 68-year-old started his career in Scotland with St Mirren before joining Leeds United, with whom he won the English top-flight before his move to Old Trafford, where he won the FA Cup.

McQueen coached after hanging up his boots and subsequently became a tv pundit with Sky sports.

A statement released by his wife Yvonne, daughters Hayley and Anna and son Edward to Britain's Press Association news agency said McQueen was diagnosed with vascular dementia in January.

They said McQueen had no regrets about his career and had "lived life to the full".

The statement added: "But he wants other footballers of today's generation to know there may be risks with persistent heading of the ball.

"Dad scored some important goals in his career and memorable headers but used to stay back in training, heading the ball to the goalkeeper for practice over and over.

"He does wonder if this has been a factor in his dementia as his symptoms appeared in his mid-60s." McQueen's Leeds team-mate Jack Charlton died with dementia last year and it was recently confirmed that England great Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with the disease.

The brothers' 1966 World Cup-winning team-mate Nobby Stiles died with dementia last year.

The Football Association is currently supporting two independently led research studies examining former professional players for early signs of neurocognitive degeneration.

