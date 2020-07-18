UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 01:50 AM

Former Man Utd forward Dawson dies aged 80

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Former Manchester United forward Alex Dawson, one of the club's famed Busby Babes, has died aged 80, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Aberdeen-born Dawson was a trainee under United's legendary boss Matt Busby in the 1950s.

He scored on his club debut as a 17-year-old in a win against Burnley in 1957.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the loved ones of former United forward and Busby Babe, Alex Dawson, who has sadly passed away at the age of 80," a United statement said.

"He will be fondly remembered by all of us at the club. May he rest in peace." Dawson featured regularly for United after the 1958 Munich air disaster, which claimed the lives of eight players.

Dawson netted in United's first game after the tragedy, a 3-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

He joined Preston in 1961, scoring more than 100 goals for the Lilywhites, including one in the 3-2 FA Cup final loss to West Ham in 1964.

