UrduPoint.com

Former Man Utd Star Giggs Goes On Trial For Assault

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Former Man Utd star Giggs goes on trial for assault

Manchester, United Kingdom, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs went on trial Monday on charges of attacking and coercively controlling his ex-girlfriend, in a case that has upended his managerial career.

The 48-year-old, who until recently served as coach of the Wales national team, has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carry a maximum jail term of five years.

The jury trial at a crown court in Manchester opened around 11:00 am (1000 GMT), presided over by judge Hilary Manley. She said the trial is expected to last two weeks but could overrun.

Giggs entered the court building looking grave-faced, flanked by his legal team. Inside he sat upright in the dock as lawyers discussed the course of the trial with the judge.

The first day was to decide the final jury selection and hear the opening speech by prosecution lawyer Peter Wright.

Wright told the judge the trial would include a compilation of CCTV footage and body cam videos.

Giggs is charged with assaulting his former girlfriend, PR executive Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm on November 1, 2020, when police were called to his home in the Manchester area.

The Welshman is further charged with common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, on the same day.

He also faces a charge of controlling and coercive behaviour towards Kate Greville throughout their relationship, which began in 2017 and ended with the alleged assault.

The charge specifies that his behaviour towards Greville, 36, included the use of "isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse".

Giggs was arrested by police at his home in November 2020 and released on bail.

He has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty at an initial court appearance in April last year.

His trial was due to be heard in January but it was delayed due to a backlog of court cases caused by the Covid pandemic.

Related Topics

Police Jail Lawyers Same Manchester Wales Manchester United January April November 2017 2020 Coach Court

Recent Stories

Copter Crash: FIA launches probe into malicious so ..

Copter Crash: FIA launches probe into malicious social media campaign

58 minutes ago
 Youm-a-Ashur to be observed tomorrow

Youm-a-Ashur to be observed tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th August 2022

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.