UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Mauritanian President Quizzed By Police

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 03:00 PM

Former Mauritanian president quizzed by police

Nouakchott, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Former Mauritanian president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz was questioned by police on Monday over financial dealings during his time in power, a security official said.

The meeting came on the heels of a major government reshuffle and a parliamentary report on aspects of Aziz's 2008-19 tenure.

"The police went to (his) home to ask him to reply to investigators," the source said late Monday.

"He did not want to go with them and promised he would go there later, which is what he did." The interest in Aziz stems from "major suspicions of maladministration and embezzlement of public assets," the source said.

Aziz, a former general, seized power in the vast Saharan country in 2008.

He won elections in 2009, was re-elected in 2014 and stepped down in August last year, after Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, his former right-hand man and ex-defence minister, won elections.

Since his departure, Aziz has been kept at arm's length by Ghazouani.

In January parliament set up a commission of inquiry into his affairs, and formally handed its report to prosecutors this month.

It was followed on August 9 by a government reshuffle that turfed out several former ministers whose Names surfaced in the investigation, including ex-premier Ismail Ould Bedda Ould Cheikh Sidiya.

They have been "given the time they need to prove their innocence," said Adama Bocar Soko, in charge of the president's office.

Among the issues probed by the commission were the handling of oil revenue; the sale of state property in the capital Nouakchott; the winding up of a publicly-owned food supply company; and the activities of a Chinese fishing company called Pully Hong Dong, sources in parliament say.

Aziz failed to answer a call to testify before the commission in early July. Within weeks MPs approved a law to set up a High Court of Justice that would be empowered to try presidents and ministers in cases of "high treason."The new prime minister, Mohamed Ould Bilal, was a minister several times under former president Sidi Ould Cheikh Abdallahi, who was deposed in the coup led by Aziz.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police China Parliament Company Oil Sale Man Turkish Lira January July August From Government Allied Rental Modarba Court

Recent Stories

ENOC Group partners with Dynamic Fuels to distribu ..

17 minutes ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

32 minutes ago

Georgian PM receives outgoing UAE Ambassador

47 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$44.62 a barrel ..

1 hour ago

Cebu Pacific to resume domestic passenger flights ..

2 hours ago

‘Visits from Bait Al Oud’ marks its seventh vi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.