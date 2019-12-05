UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Miss Pakistan World Zanib Naveed Killed In Car Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:20 AM

Former Miss Pakistan World Zanib Naveed killed in car crash

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :A Pakistani beauty queen — crowned Miss Pakistan World in 2012 — was killed when her car hit a pavement and overturned into oncoming traffic, The New York Post reported Wednesday, citing police sources from Pomona, a village in Rockland County, New York state.

Lahore-born Zanib Naveed, 32, was driving when she attempted to take a curve to another road, but her car struck a pavement and flipped over, state police was quoted as saying.

She was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Ms. Naveed, who resided in Pomona, represented the city of Lahore in the 2012 Miss Pakistan World pageant in Toronto, Canada, where she was crowned the winner. She also participated in the Miss Earth 2012 pageant in the Philippines.

Her Facebook account lists her as the President of the Miss Pakistan USA organization.

In her last post on Facebook Nov. 21, Naveed posted an image of herself sitting on a staircase in a sparkly gold dress.

"The greatest self is a peaceful smile, that always sees the world smiling back," she wrote.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Lahore World Police Canada Facebook Road Vehicle Car Died Traffic Toronto New York Philippines Gold Post From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 5 December 2019

1 hour ago

UAE Press: No scope for lethargy on climate action

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed conveys condolences of UAE Rule ..

11 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting of Committee of Senior ..

11 hours ago

Shell wins UK court battle against environmental p ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.