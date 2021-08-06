UrduPoint.com

Former MLB Astros Star Pitcher Richard Dead At 71

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:00 AM

New York, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Former Houston Astros pitcher J.R. Richard, a 1970s legend before a stroke at 30 ended his career, has died at age 71, the Major League Baseball club announced Thursday.

Richard, who jumped from high school into professional baseball in 1969, topped the National League in strikeouts in 1978 and 1979 and had the NL's lowest earned-run average in 1979.

In 1980, Richard was the NL starting pitcher in the MLB All-Star Game, but went only two innings with shoulder and arm issues.

Six days later, in his final career MLB game, Richard left a game against Atlanta in the fourth innings after feeling his arm "go dead" with numbness in his right hand leaving him unable to grip the ball.

Doctors found an obstruction in arteries in his right arm and he eventually suffered a major stroke warming up for a game. He missed the remainder of the 1980 campaign, when the Astros earned the first playoff berth in their 18-year history.

He attempted a comeback in 1981 but never reached the majors again.

"Today is a sad day for the Houston Astros as we mourn the loss of one of our franchise icons," the Astros said in a statement. "J.R. will forever be remembered as an intimidating figure on the mound and one of the greatest pitchers in club history."

