Former Nazi camp guard, 100, tells German court he is 'innocent'

Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :A 100-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard, who became the oldest person charged with complicity in the murder of thousands of detainees, told a German court on Friday that he was not guilty.

"I am innocent," said Josef Schuetz, who stands accused of "knowingly and willingly" assisting in the murder of 3,518 prisoners at the Sachsenhausen camp in Oranienburg, north of Berlin, between 1942 and 1945.