Former Nazi Death Camp Secretary Detained After Trying To Flee

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Berlin, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :A 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary was placed in provisional detention on Thursday after trying to flee before the opening of her trial in Germany, the court said.

The court in Itzehoe on Thursday evening ordered that Irmgard Furchner be placed in provisional detention. Furchner is charged with complicity in the murders of more than 10,000 people at the Stutthof concentration camp in occupied Poland.

