Former NBA player and GM Blanks dead at 56: family

Washington, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Lance Blanks, a former NBA player and general manager who worked as a television analyst, has died at age 56, his family announced Thursday.

Blanks died on Wednesday in Dallas, according to a statement from his family. No cause of death was given.

Then reigning NBA champion Detroit Pistons made Blanks a first-round selection in the 1990 NBA Draft and the guard played three seasons in the league with Detroit and Minnesota before closing his career playing in Europe.

Blanks served as a scout for the San Antonio Spurs, spent five years as an assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers and from 2010 to 2013 served as general manager of the Phoenix Suns.

Since 2000, he served as a television commentator for his former college team at the University of Texas.

"Lance was a light for all those who knew him. It has been a privilege to have called him one of my closest friends," former Pistons star Joe Dumars said.

Blanks, the son of a former NFL player, worked with Basketball Without Borders in Africa, South America, and Europe and worked with the Nigerian 2020 Olympic team.