Former NFL Player Caldwell Shot And Killed In Florida

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 01:50 AM

Former NFL player Caldwell shot and killed in Florida

Los Angeles, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Former NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed aged 41 in an apparent attempted robbery on Saturday in Tampa, Florida "He was a good person who smiled all of the time," his mother, Deborah Caldwell, told American tabloid news site TMZ. "He tried to help everyone he could. He was the type of guy who would take his shirt off his back and give it to you.

" TMZ reported Caldwell was shot by a person or persons who jumped out of bushes and tried to rob him.

Caldwell was chosen in the second round of the 2002 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers.

He played 47 games in four seasons there, followed by a season with the New England Patriots and parts of another season with the Washington Redskins.

In 71 career games, he had 152 career receptions for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Caldwell's older brother, Andre, also played in the NFL as a kick returner.

