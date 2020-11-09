Former NHL star Howie Meeker dies at 97

Los Angeles, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Four time NHL Stanley Cup champion Howie Meeker died Sunday, four days after his 97th birthday, the Toronto Maple Leafs confirmed.

Meeker won four championships with the Maple Leafs before going on to a three decade career as a premier hockey broadcaster for Canadian television.

He was known for his catch phrases such as "Golly gee willikers" and "Jiminy Crickets" while working on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's Hockey Night In Canada episodes.

CBC reported Meeker passed away in hospital in Nanaimo, British Columbia.

"Howie Meeker connected countless fans to hockey with his wisdom and infectious voice," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "The National Hockey League celebrates his life and mourns his passing." A spokesman for the Maple Leafs confirmed the death of the oldest living former Toronto player, without giving a specific cause of death.

"The Maple Leafs organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Howie Meeker. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family," the club said in a statement.

Meeker also ran a series of successful youth hockey camps near his home in Parksville, on Vancouver Island.

The first day of every Meeker hockey camp featured the sound of a chain saw echoing through the halls of the rink as he loathed people using long hockey sticks, arguing they limited a player's stickhandling skills.

Meeker also liked to point out he rarely hired NHL stars to work his hockey schools, saying he preferred instructors who could teach basic skills over someone that played the game instinctively at a high level.

Meeker was a three-time all-star forward who finished his career with 83 goals and 185 points in 346 NHL games with the Maple Leafs from the mid-1940s through the mid-1950s. He helped Toronto win the Stanley Cup in 1947, 1948, 1949 and 1951.

After coaching the Maple Leafs for the 1956-57 season he switched to broadcasting.

He was inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1998, not for his skills as a player, but for his work in television.

In 2010, Meeker was named a Member of the Order of Canada.