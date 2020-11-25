UrduPoint.com
Former Niger President Mamadou Tandja Dies

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Former Niger president Mamadou Tandja dies

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Niger's former president Mamadou Tandja, ousted from power in 2010 after attempting to stay on beyond a two-term limit, has died, the government in capital Niamey said Tuesday.

In a statement read out on public television, serving President Mahamadou Issoufou's office said the 82-year-old's death would be marked by "three days of mourning throughout the national territory".

From 1999, Tandja headed a civilian government that replaced a short-lived military junta.

But after he changed the constitution in a bid to cling on to power 10 years later, he was toppled by the army in February 2010, paving the way for Issoufou to claim the presidency in a 2011 election.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

