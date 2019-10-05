UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Pemex Exec Fined $165 Million In Mexican Graft Probe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 09:30 AM

Former Pemex exec fined $165 million in Mexican graft probe

Mexico City, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :A former Pemex executive was slapped with a $165 million fine under a graft probe into the Mexican state oil giant's purchase of a defunct fertilizer company, the government said Friday.

Pemex suffered major financial losses over its purchase of the near-worthless fertilizer plant, which had been sitting idle for years, for $475 million in 2014.

Edgar Torres, the former head of Pemex Fertilizers, received "a fine of 3.2 billion pesos ($165 million) for irregularities in the purchasing process," the country's civil service said in a statement Friday.

The Mexican press identified Torres as a close associate of former Pemex chief executive Emilio Lozoya, a top adviser to ex-president Enrique Pena Nieto.

A Mexican judge has issued an arrest warrant for Lozoya, whose whereabouts are unknown. He is accused of being part of the Pemex scandal and also of taking millions of Dollars in bribes from Brazilian company Odebrecht.

As part of his punishment, Torres was also barred from working in the public sector for 15 years. That comes in addition to the 15 years he was banned in May and a separate fine of $31.7 million for having bought the fertilizer company at an inflated price.

The Pemex affair is the first major graft case under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, an anti-establishment leftist who took office in December vowing to fight the country's deep-rooted political corruption.

Related Topics

Corruption Scandal Company Oil Fine Price May December From Government Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

No issue looms larger on global stage than trade: ..

10 hours ago

Golf: Spanish Open scores

9 hours ago

Punjab Food Authority to start sampling of beverag ..

9 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment launches crackdown a ..

9 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad for gearing up anti- ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.