UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Player Sues AFL And Ex-club Over 'racist Abuse'

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 09:20 AM

Former player sues AFL and ex-club over 'racist abuse'

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :A former Australian Rules player has launched legal action against the AFL and his ex-club over racial abuse he claims was directed at him throughout his career that caused trauma and distress.

Heritier Lumumba, who is of Brazilian and Congolese heritage, filed a writ in the Supreme Court of Victoria alleging his former club Collingwood breached its duty of care and contractual obligations.

It also claimed both the club and the Australian Football League failed to provide a safe working environment.

"On numerous occasions during his employment, the plaintiff (Lumumba) was subjected to racial abuse or racially-offensive conduct," said the documents, lodged Wednesday.

Lumumba, who made 199 appearances for Collingwood during a 10-year stint that ended in 2014, claimed both players and club employees were responsible.

The suit said Collingwood and the AFL should have been aware of what was happening and intervened, contending he suffered "loss, damage, and injury including trauma, humiliation, distress, and loss of enjoyment".

No specific examples were included in the court filing, but Lumumba, 33, has previously claimed he was nicknamed "chimp" while at the club.

He went public with his allegations earlier this year and Collingwood pledged an independent investigation "in an effort to search for the truth".

The results have yet to be handed down and both Collingwood and the AFL had no immediate comment on the lawsuit.

Australia's most popular spectator sport, which is similar to Ireland's Gaelic football, has long been blighted by racism claims.

The AFL began proactively tackling such issues in the 1990s, adopting a policy that made it an offence for players or officials to insult someone due to their race, religion, ethnicity, colour, nationality or background.

Related Topics

Football Supreme Court Victoria Ireland Race Court Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 seconds ago

France registers record 30,000 new COVID-19 cases ..

7 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution’s market cap surged to AED44 ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi banks’ net income amounts to AED9.55 i ..

10 hours ago

US envoy says Taliban agree to reduce Afghan casua ..

9 hours ago

Govt apprises Opposition to ensure SOPs before org ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.