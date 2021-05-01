UrduPoint.com
Former Press Attache At Pakistan Embassy Nadeem Hotiana Dies Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 01:20 AM

Former press attache at Pakistan Embassy Nadeem Hotiana dies of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Nadeem Hotiana, a former press attache at the Pakistan Embassy here, has died of complications from coronavirus.

Hotiana, 50, was reported to be covering from the virus but his condition deteriorated over the past couple of days and he breathed his last on Thursday night.

He leaves his wife, two sons and a daughter as well as many friends and admirers to mourn his loss.

After completion of his assignment at the embassy, he settled down in Fairfax, Virginia.

