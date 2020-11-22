(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Begum Shamim Akhtar mother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif passed away here on Sunday, she was in 90.

The family sources said. She was also mother of ex Chief Minister of Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif and was staying in London with her son Mian Nawaz Sharif.

According to the sources, Begum sahiba was receiving treatment at a hospital and her body is currently kept at the Avenfield Apartments where she was staying with Nawaz Sharif.

Sources added that decisions regarding to her funeral will be made in consultation with all the family members.

Her son ex prime minister Nawaz Sharif was also staying in London for treatment. Its was still unclear that he will accompany his mother's body to Pakistan or not.