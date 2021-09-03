Former prosecutor indicted in Georgia for actions in Arbery case

Washington, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :A former prosecutor in Georgia was indicted on Thursday for violating her oath of office and allegedly hindering the investigation into the February 2020 high-profile shooting death of a Black man in the southern US state.

Former Brunswick district attorney Jackie Johnson was charged with violating her oath as a public officer and obstructing a police officer.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said the charges were in connection with the February 23, 2020 death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot dead while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia.

Two white men -- Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael -- have been charged with murder and aggravated assault after chasing Arbery down in a truck and shooting him during a confrontation.

Johnson was accused in the grand jury indictment of showing "favor and affection" to Gregory McMichael, a former police officer who had once worked as an investigator for her office, and "failing to treat Ahmaud Arbery and his family fairly." She was also accused of hindering two police officers in the conduct of their duties by directing that Travis McMichael should not be placed under arrest.

Johnson recused herself from Arbery's case and handed it over to another district attorney, who declined to press charges.

The McMichaels and a third man were eventually charged after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case.

Johnson could face one to five years in prison if convicting of violating her oath as a public officer, and up to 12 months for hindering a law enforcement officer.