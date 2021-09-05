UrduPoint.com

Former PSG Midfielder Pastore Joins La Liga Side Elche

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 02:10 AM

Former PSG midfielder Pastore joins La Liga side Elche

Madrid, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore joined La Liga club Elche on a one-year deal on Saturday after an ill-fated spell at Roma.

The 32-year-old Argentinian international terminated his contract with Roma by mutual consent last month.

Pastore was one of PSG's first major signings following the Qatari takeover in the French capital in 2011, joining from Palermo for 42 million Euros.

He went on to win five Ligue 1 titles with the club and scored 45 goals in 269 appearances before leaving for Roma in 2018.

But Pastore struggled for game time at the Stadio Olimpico and only made five Serie A appearances last season, all as a substitute.

Elche, who finished just one place and two points above the relegation zone last term after a final-day victory over Athletic Bilbao, have started the new La Liga season with two draws and one defeat.

Related Topics

Roma Palermo Bilbao 2018 All From PSG Million

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid takes notice of robbery incident wit ..

Sheikh Rashid takes notice of robbery incident with journalist

2 hours ago
 33 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochista ..

33 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 'High time' for new EU migration policy: commissio ..

'High time' for new EU migration policy: commissioner

2 hours ago
 Malan ton helps South Africa level ODI series

Malan ton helps South Africa level ODI series

2 hours ago
 &#039;Doctors Without Borders&#039; organises info ..

&#039;Doctors Without Borders&#039; organises informative workshop on enhancing ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.