Former Punjab Governor Lt. General laid to rest in Mirpur AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) : Oct 24 (APP):The Kashmir-origin former Governor of Punjab Lt. General (Retired) Raja Saroop Khan was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard with full military honor in presence of thousands of the mourners here Friday evening.

The 88 years old distinguished retired general of Pakistan Army had died in Rawalpindi on Thursday after prolonged illness.

Funeral prayer was offered at his native village Modern Jaboot in adjoining town of Khari Shareef in Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir where he was later laid to rest.

A full dressed contingent of Pakistan Army presented salute to the body during burial – where the participants later placed floral wrath at his grave.

A large number of people including high ranking civil and military officials, retired and serving officials of the AJK judiciary, social and political workers, lawyers, journalists, members of the business fraternity, notables and relatives.

Earlier his funeral prayer was offered at the Army grave yard in Rawalpindi by a large number of the mourners by the military officials as well as the people from all other walks of life.

He was the uncle of veteran Kashmiri leader and ex Administration of Mirpur District Council Raja Zaffar Mahroof.

General Saroop, the native of Jammu & Kashmir State, besides serving Pakistan Army for over 35 years from 1953 to 1988, served as Governor of Punjab from June 1995 to November 1996 during shaheed Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto's regime.

Late Raja Saroop Khan was a career Pakistan Army Officer, who served as the Governor of Punjab from 1995 to 1996.

He was commissioned in the 7th PMA Long Course from Pakistan Military academy in 1953.

Later in his military career, he stayed as the Vice Chief of General Staff (VCGS) at the GHQ, commanded as armored division and later served in the GHQ, commanded an armored division and later served in the ghq as Military Secretary (MS).

He was promoted in Lieutenant General in March 1984 and given the command of II Corps at Multan.

After retiring from the Army Service in March 1988 he entered the practical political career and held various key positions besides serving as the Governor of Punjab province.