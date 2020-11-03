UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Rockets GM Morey Takes Sixers Role

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:30 AM

Former Rockets GM Morey takes Sixers role

Los Angeles, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Philadelphia 76ers said Monday the team had named Daryl Morey as president of basketball operations, the former Houston Rockets executive whose tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters last year triggered the NBA's feud with China.

In a statement, the Sixers said the 48-year-old was seen as the perfect choice to help turn the team from postseason also-rans to championship contenders.

During Morey's 2007-2020 reign in the Houston front office, the team compiled a 640-400 record and never had a losing season. The Rockets reached the playoffs on 10 occasions during that time.

"Daryl Morey is one of the very best front-office executives in the NBA and I'm thrilled to welcome him to Philadelphia as the 76ers President of Basketball Operations," Sixers managing partner Josh Harris said.

"Talent like Daryl rarely becomes available so we moved quickly and aggressively to bring him here.

"He has an extraordinary track record of success in this league as an innovator, visionary and leader, and I believe he significantly improves our chances of delivering a championship-caliber team to our fans."Morey's final campaign in Houston brought severe scrutiny after his October 2019 tweet regarding Hong Kong protests that led to China suspending sponsorship deals with the NBA and pulling NBA game telecasts off Chinese television for a year.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta both backed Morey, the 2018 NBA Executive of the Year, despite Chinese calls for his dismissal and what Silver estimated were financial losses to the NBA of about $400 million.

Related Topics

China Hong Kong Philadelphia Houston October 2018 2019 Silver TV From Best Million

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

48 minutes ago

Targeting journalists takes toll on ‘societies a ..

48 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul Unive ..

1 hour ago

Seventy Percent of Jewish Israelis Believe Trump's ..

1 hour ago

Germany top for Brexit bank relocations: Bundesban ..

1 hour ago

GOSH set to take part in world first human challen ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.