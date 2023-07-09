Open Menu

Former Scotland Rugby Captain Hogg Retires With Immediate Effect

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Former Scotland rugby captain Hogg retires with immediate effect

London, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect on Sunday just months before the World Cup.

The 31-year-old had already announced his intention to hang up his boots after the tournament in France, which begins in September.

But the Exeter back, who won 100 international caps, said he had to admit defeat to being fit enough to compete.

"It is difficult where to start but with great sadness and an enormous amount of pride, I am announcing my immediate retirement from playing rugby," Hogg said in a statement released by the Scottish Rugby Union.

"I fought with everything I had to make the rugby World Cup but this time my body has not been able to do the things I wanted and needed it to do.

"We knew this day would come eventually, I just never thought it would be this soon.

" Hogg is Scotland's all-time top try scorer with 27 and was called up to three British and Irish Lions tours in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

At club level he won the PRO12 with Glasgow Warriors in 2015 before moving to Exeter, where he won the European Champions Cup and English Premiership in 2020.

"I have had the pleasure of coaching Stuart for the majority of his career, and he was a joy to work with and watch on the training field and in games," said Scotland coach Gregor Townsend.

"To reach 100 caps this year was fitting and just reward for a career that has seen him represent the British and Irish Lions and win trophies both domestically and at a European level.

"We respect his decision to step away now and understand the stresses and challenges his body has gone through in recent seasons."

Related Topics

World France Tours Exeter Glasgow Ireland Turkish Lira September Sunday 2017 2015 2020 From Top Coach Sad

Recent Stories

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

47 minutes ago
 SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

3 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

3 hours ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

3 hours ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

3 hours ago
RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

3 hours ago
 Nominations now open for World Police Summit Award ..

Nominations now open for World Police Summit Awards 2024

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous