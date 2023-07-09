Former Scotland rugby captain Hogg retires with immediate effect

London, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect on Sunday just months before the World Cup.

The 31-year-old had already announced his intention to hang up his boots after the tournament in France, which begins in September.

But the Exeter back, who won 100 international caps, said he had to admit defeat to being fit enough to compete.

"It is difficult where to start but with great sadness and an enormous amount of pride, I am announcing my immediate retirement from playing rugby," Hogg said in a statement released by the Scottish Rugby Union.

"I fought with everything I had to make the rugby World Cup but this time my body has not been able to do the things I wanted and needed it to do.

"We knew this day would come eventually, I just never thought it would be this soon.

" Hogg is Scotland's all-time top try scorer with 27 and was called up to three British and Irish Lions tours in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

At club level he won the PRO12 with Glasgow Warriors in 2015 before moving to Exeter, where he won the European Champions Cup and English Premiership in 2020.

"I have had the pleasure of coaching Stuart for the majority of his career, and he was a joy to work with and watch on the training field and in games," said Scotland coach Gregor Townsend.

"To reach 100 caps this year was fitting and just reward for a career that has seen him represent the British and Irish Lions and win trophies both domestically and at a European level.

"We respect his decision to step away now and understand the stresses and challenges his body has gone through in recent seasons."