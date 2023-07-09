(@FahadShabbir)

Barcelona, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Former Barcelona and Inter Milan midfielder Luis Suarez, the only male footballer born in Spain to win the Ballon d'Or, died at the age of 88 on Sunday.

Nicknamed 'The Architect' the Spaniard won the prestigious award in 1960 and later coached La Roja at the 1990 World Cup.

"Luis Suarez Miramontes has died this Sunday in Milan at 88 years old," said Barcelona in a statement.

"He played for Barca between 1954 and 1961 before going to Inter Milan, where he is also a legend." Suarez was loved in Italy after becoming one of the league's most celebrated midfielders at Inter Milan under coach Helenio Herrera in the 1960s, whom he followed from Barcelona.

"Saying goodbye to Luisito leaves us with a deep melancholy -- the nostalgia of his perfect and inimitable football, which inspired generations, is combined with the memory of a unique footballer and a great, great Inter player," wrote Inter in a statement.

Suarez, born in La Coruna in 1935, began his career at Deportivo La Coruna, before moving to Barcelona in 1954.

He won two La Liga trophies with the Catalan giants, among other silverware and earning the Ballon d'Or.

The only other player born in Spain to win the Ballon d'Or is Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas, who has won the women's trophy twice.

Alfredo Di Stefano, who played for Argentina and later the Spanish national team, won it twice but was born in Buenos Aires.

"Suarez was a stupendous player, among the best Spaniards ever in history, along with Xavi (Hernandez) and (Andres) Iniesta," said Di Stefano in one of his last interviews before his death in 2014.