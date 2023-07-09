Open Menu

Former Spanish Ballon D'Or Winner Luis Suarez Dies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Former Spanish Ballon d'Or winner Luis Suarez dies

Barcelona, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Former Barcelona and Inter Milan midfielder Luis Suarez, the only male footballer born in Spain to win the Ballon d'Or, died at the age of 88 on Sunday.

Nicknamed 'The Architect' the Spaniard won the prestigious award in 1960 and later coached La Roja at the 1990 World Cup.

"Luis Suarez Miramontes has died this Sunday in Milan at 88 years old," said Barcelona in a statement.

"He played for Barca between 1954 and 1961 before going to Inter Milan, where he is also a legend." Suarez was loved in Italy after becoming one of the league's most celebrated midfielders at Inter Milan under coach Helenio Herrera in the 1960s, whom he followed from Barcelona.

"Saying goodbye to Luisito leaves us with a deep melancholy -- the nostalgia of his perfect and inimitable football, which inspired generations, is combined with the memory of a unique footballer and a great, great Inter player," wrote Inter in a statement.

Suarez, born in La Coruna in 1935, began his career at Deportivo La Coruna, before moving to Barcelona in 1954.

He won two La Liga trophies with the Catalan giants, among other silverware and earning the Ballon d'Or.

The only other player born in Spain to win the Ballon d'Or is Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas, who has won the women's trophy twice.

Alfredo Di Stefano, who played for Argentina and later the Spanish national team, won it twice but was born in Buenos Aires.

"Suarez was a stupendous player, among the best Spaniards ever in history, along with Xavi (Hernandez) and (Andres) Iniesta," said Di Stefano in one of his last interviews before his death in 2014.

Related Topics

Football World Died Buenos Aires Milan Male Barcelona Argentina Spain Italy Women Sunday From Best Coach Inter Milan

Recent Stories

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

8 minutes ago
 SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

2 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

2 hours ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

2 hours ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

2 hours ago
RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

2 hours ago
 Nominations now open for World Police Summit Award ..

Nominations now open for World Police Summit Awards 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous