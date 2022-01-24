Former Tour winner Bernal 'stable' after training accident: team

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal was "conscious" and "stable" in hospital following a training accident near his home town in Colombia, his cycling team Ineos Grenadiers said Monday.

Pictures shared on social media showed the 25-year-old current Giro d'Italia champion lying on the ground surrounded by teammates.

"Bernal... was accompanied to hospital by Team medical staff and was conscious upon arrival. He is stable and undergoing further assessment," said Ineos.