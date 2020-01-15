UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Trump Advisor Flynn Asks To Change Plea In Russia Probe

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:00 AM

Former Trump advisor Flynn asks to change plea in Russia probe

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn asked a judge Tuesday for permission to withdraw his guilty plea in the Russia election interference probe.

In a big reversal, Flynn's lawyers argued that prosecutors violated a plea agreement that he struck with them because they demanded he give false testimony.

Flynn, a retired US Army lieutenant general, lasted only 22 days in the job in the early days of the Trump's administration.

He was being investigated for his contacts with Russians when he was removed and eventually pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

His lawyers claimed that after Flynn changed his legal team in June, prosecutors demanded that he admit falsely that he knowingly lied in filing forms with the Justice Department that concealed work his lobbying firm did for the government of Turkey.

"Michael T. Flynn hereby moves to withdraw his plea because of the government's bad faith, vindictiveness, and breach of the plea agreement," defense attorney Sydney Powell wrote.

The change of heart came just two weeks before Flynn was due to be sentenced. A judge must approve any change of plea.

Flynn, 61, pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition between Barack Obama and Trump.

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama Army Russia Turkey Lawyers Trump Job Sydney Powell June December FBI 2017 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash concludes visit to Sudan

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

10 hours ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.