UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former UK Speaker Bercow Denounces Johnson And Defects To Labour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Former UK speaker Bercow denounces Johnson and defects to Labour

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The colourful former speaker of Britain's House of Commons John Bercow said he has left the Conservatives to join the opposition Labour Party, saying the country is "sick of lies" under Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In an interview with the Observer newspaper published on Sunday, the former MP said the Conservative Party under Johnson was "reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic".

Bercow, who stepped down as speaker in October 2019 after 10 years, said he joined the Labour Party a few weeks ago because he shared its values.

"I am motivated by support for equality, social justice and internationalism. That is the Labour brand," he told the Observer.

"The conclusion I have reached is that this government needs to be replaced. The reality is that the Labour Party is the only vehicle that can achieve that objective. There is no other credible option." In an interview with Sky News, Bercow insisted his decision was "not personal against Boris Johnson".

But in scathing comments, he said Johnson had "only a nodding acquaintance with the truth in a leap year" and the way he treated parliament "with contempt" was "lamentable".

Bercow also told The Observer the prime minister was "a successful campaigner but a lousy governor", criticising policies such as cutting the international aid budget.

- 'Sick of lies' - "I don't think he has any vision of a more equitable society, any thirst for social mobility or any passion to better the lot of people less fortunate than he is.

I think increasingly people are sick of lies, sick of empty slogans, sick of a failure to deliver," he told the Observer.

Bercow also directed a jibe at health minister Matt Hancock, widely criticised for his handling of the pandemic, telling Sky: "I would buy him at my valuation and sell him at his and realise a healthy profit in the process".

On the other hand he described Labour leader Keir Starmer as "an honest, decent person".

He denied suggestions that he was angling for a peerage from Labour after the Tories denied him this.

"There has been no barter, no trade, no deal whatsoever," he told Sky News.

Bercow served as a Conservative MP for Buckingham for 12 years before being elected speaker in 2009, becoming the youngest person to hold the role for 100 years.

The post of speaker is politically impartial and the holder is expected to resign from their party on appointment. Bercow told Sky news he did not rejoin the Conservative Party afterwards.

Famed for his shouts of "Order, order!" to bring raucous MPs in line, Bercow found himself as the man in the middle of more than three years of fiery parliamentary debates on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

He enraged the ruling Conservatives with a series of decisions they saw as trying to stymie Brexit and favouring the "Remain" side.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Parliament Budget European Union Vehicle Man Buy Hancock Brexit October Sunday 2019 Post From Government Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy launches Wastewater ..

26 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed signs decision establishing &#03 ..

1 hour ago

Dubai records 4,429 real estate transactions worth ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Airport receives inaugural flight of &#039 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Development Bank allocates AED30m to fina ..

3 hours ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Baku

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.