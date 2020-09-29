Former Ukraine president Poroshenko contracts Covid-19

Kiev, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Ukraine's former President Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as the pandemic situation worsens across the country.

"I got a positive test for Covid-19," the 55-year-old ex-president wrote on Twitter, adding that he is undergoing treatment at home.

Poroshenko -- now a lawmaker -- suffers from diabetes, which has been associated with an increased risk of developing complications from the coronavirus.

The former president added that he is not used to taking sick leave, but Covid-19 is "much more treacherous".

Poroshenko led Ukraine after Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and the outbreak of a Moscow-backed separatist conflict in country's east.

In 2019 he was trounced in a presidential election by Volodymyr Zelensky, a comedian with no previous political experience.

Ukraine, one of Europe's poorest countries with a population of some 40 million, has reported more than 204,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 4,000 fatalities.