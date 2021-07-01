Former US defense secretary Rumsfeld dead at 88: family

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Former US defense secretary Donald Rumsfeld, who led the nation into war in Afghanistan and Iraq during the presidency of George W Bush, has died at the age of 88 in New Mexico, his family announced Wednesday.

"History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best... we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to the country," the family said in a statement.