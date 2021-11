Former US Marine ends hunger strike in Russian prison

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :A former US Marine serving a nine-year prison term in Russia ended a hunger strike he launched to protest against alleged violations of his rights, his lawyer told AFP Wednesday.

US citizen Trevor Reed is serving his sentence in a penal colony some 500 kilometres (300 miles) southeast of Moscow after being convicted of assaulting police officers while drunk in 2019.

His lawyer Sergei Nikitenkov said Reed "ended the hunger strike" after being released from an isolation cell where he was placed for allegedly breaking prison rules.

Reed announced a hunger strike on November 4 saying he had been repeatedly placed in the isolation cell but denied any wrongdoing.

According to Nikitenkov, he is now receiving medical treatment.