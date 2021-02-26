Former US Olympics gymnastics coach charged with sexual abuse

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Former US Olympics women's gymnastics coach John Geddert has been charged with human trafficking and criminal sexual conduct, prosecutors said Thursday.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel unveiled a 24-count complaint against Geddert, who owned a training facility where convicted sex offender Larry Nassar served as the gym doctor.