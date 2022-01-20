UrduPoint.com

Former US Open Champ Stosur Makes Emotional Farewell In Melbourne

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Australia's former US Open champion Samantha Stosur bid an emotional farewell on Thursday to singles tennis after being ousted at her 20th Australian Open.

While the 37-year-old will continue to play through 2022 on the doubles circuit with Chinese partner Zhang Shuai, she announced in December her home Grand Slam would be her final fling in singles.

Stosur lost 6-2, 6-2 to 10th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in round two and said she had "done more than I ever thought was possible".

"I couldn't have asked for more. I've had many great moments here in Australia and around the world. It's been amazing," she said.

Pavlyuchenkova paid tribute, having playing against Stosur several times during their careers.

"She is such a wonderful human being and also amazing tennis player, so thank you Sam," said the Russian.

Stosur's career highlight was winning the 2011 US Open, defeating Serena Williams in the final. She also made the 2010 French Open decider, where she lost to Italy's Francesca Schiavone, and rose as high as four in the world.

In total, she won nine singles tournaments but enjoyed more success in doubles with 28 titles to her name so far, including last year's US Open with Zhang.

Fellow Australian and world number one Ashleigh Barty hailed her team-mate as a trailblazer.

"She has set the tone for us Aussies as tennis players for years and years. For her to have an opportunity to go out on her terms is incredibly exciting," she said.

"I think the way she's been able to pave the path and guide so many Australians, so much of the Australian tennis youth, has been nothing shy of remarkable."

