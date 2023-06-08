Former VP Pence announces US presidential run

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Former US vice president Mike Pence launched his presidential campaign Wednesday by framing the Republican nomination as a choice between "reckless" Donald Trump and the Constitution -- arguing that his old boss's bid to overturn the last election should rule him out at the next.

Offering a spirited defense of the Trump White House's record, the one-time radio talk show host, congressman and governor said he had been proud to stand with his running mate "every single day" during the 2017-21 administration.

But he drew the line at the former president's incitement of a crowd to storm the Capitol as Pence was in the building, overseeing the certification of the election in January 2021.

"As I've said many times, on that fateful day, President Trump's words were reckless and endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol," Pence told supporters in Ankeny, Iowa.