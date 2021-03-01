UrduPoint.com
Former West Ham Boss Roeder Dies Aged 65

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 12:50 AM

Former West Ham boss Roeder dies aged 65

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Former West Ham and Newcastle manager Glenn Roeder has died aged 65 after a long struggle with a brain tumour.

Roeder was first diagnosed with the tumour in 2003 while in charge of West Ham, who he led to an impressive seventh-placed finish in the Premier League just a year earlier.

He had to undergo surgery and a period of recovery before returning to the Hammers after they were relegated to the Championship later that year.

Roeder was sacked early in the following season and didn't manage again until 2006 when he took over at Newcastle after a spell as the club's youth-team boss.

He resigned in 2007 and went on to manage Norwich for two years before his last role in the game as a managerial advisor with Stevenage in 2016.

Roeder also managed Watford and Gillingham and worked as a coach under Glenn Hoddle with England.

He enjoyed a successful playing career with QPR, Newcastle and Watford.

Roeder captained QPR in the 1982 FA Cup final against Tottenham, which they lost following a replay, and led them to the Second Division title in 1983.

At Newcastle, he made 219 senior appearances in five years and won promotion from the Second Division in 1984.

League Managers Association chairman Howard Wilkinson said: "Glenn was such an unassuming, kind gentleman who demonstrated lifelong dedication to the game.

"Not one to court headlines, his commitment and application to his work at all levels warrants special mention.

"Football has lost a great servant today and our sincere condolences go to Glenn's family and friends." Former England striker Gary Lineker called Roeder: "A real football man who had a great career both on the field and in the dugout".

Newcastle shared several pictures of his time as player and manager at St James' Park on social media.

The Magpies wrote: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former player and manager, Glenn Roeder at the age of 65.

"The thoughts of everybody at NUFC are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Glenn."

