Former World Cup qualifiers Angola, Togo set to progress

Johannesburg, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Former World Cup qualifiers Angola won and Togo drew Friday in first round, first-leg eliminators for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

A Wilson Gaspar goal on 32 minutes gave Angola a 1-0 victory over the Gambia in Bakau while Togo held the Comoros to a 1-1 draw in Moroni.

Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba put Togo ahead on 34 minutes and Ibroihim Youssouf equalised early in the second half on an artificial pitch.

Both return matches are scheduled for Tuesday with Angola and Togo well placed to reach the second round, which will comprise 10 groups and begins next March.

Angola and Togo were surprise qualifiers for the 2006 World Cup in Germany, but neither nation won a match leading to both being eliminated after the first round.

The last of 14 first-round first legs this week is set for Saturday with Botswana hosting Malawi in Francistown.