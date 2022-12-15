UrduPoint.com

Formidable France In Familiar Territory In World Cup Final

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Formidable France in familiar territory in World Cup final

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The inspirational leadership of Didier Deschamps and a deep pool of talent have turned France into the most formidable force in international football as they prepare to face Argentina in Sunday's World Cup final.

France arrived in Qatar aiming to defy the fate of many recent holders, even as a flood of injuries threatened to derail their title defence.

The reigning champions had been knocked out in the group stage in four of the past five tournaments, including France themselves in 2002.

But Deschamps' side have, in his own words, "reversed the trend" and after beating Morocco 2-0 in the last four on Wednesday, they have the chance to make history in the final at Lusail Stadium.

No team have retained the trophy since Brazil in 1962, while no reigning champions had even made the final since the Brazilians in 1998.

That team lost in Paris to a France side captained by Deschamps, who has been there for almost all of his country's finest moments at major tournaments over a generation.

After leading them to glory four years ago, he can become the first coach to win two World Cups since Italy's Vittorio Pozzo in the 1930s.

