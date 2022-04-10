UrduPoint.com

Formula One: Australian Grand Prix Results

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Formula One: Australian Grand Prix results

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :results from Sunday's Formula One Australian Grand Prix, the third round of the 2022 world championship: 1. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 308 km in 1 hr 27min 46.548sec, 2.

Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) at 20.524 sec, 3. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) at 25.593, 4. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) at 28.543, 5. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) at 53.303, 6. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren) at 53.737 7.

Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) at 1:01.683, 8. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo) at 1:08.439, 9. Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri,) at 1:16.221, 10.

Alexander Albon (THA/Williams) at 1:19.382, 11. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo Racing) at 1:21.695, 12.

Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) at 1:28.598, 13. Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas) at 1 lap, 14. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) at 1 lap, 15. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri) at 1 lap, 16. Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams) at 1 lap, 17.

Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine,) at 1 lap Fastest lap: Leclerc Not classified: Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari): spin into gravel trap, 4th lapSebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin): spin into wall, 25th lapMax Verstappen (NED/Red Bull): mechanical failure, 40th lap

